Dome house resembling a UFO is for sale in Oregon woods. Inside you should look

An 855-square-foot house in Eugene, Oregon has an out-of-this-world design that makes the home look like a UFO. Take a look inside the little marvel. realtor.com

Look to the sky for UFOs no longer — there’s one built into an Oregon hillside, and it could be yours.

An 855-square-foot single family home that looks like a spaceship is on the market for $269,000 in Eugene, according to realtor.com.

“It really gets a great reaction from people. It does look like a flying saucer that’s landed out in the woods,” John Davis, the listing agent, told SFGate. “I would say the folks that look at it just love it. They’re just intrigued by the shape of it. When you’re inside it, it just gives you a whole different feeling than any other kind of structure.”

An 855-square-foot dome house is built into 5 acres of land near Eugene, Oregon. realtor.com

The dome-shaped house is tucked away on a 5.28 acre lot near the “much sought after Lorane Valley” and surrounded by nature, the listing says. While the property itself is a serene getaway, it’s situated with easy access to stores and businesses, including wineries, around west Eugene.

The 12-year-old house has one bedroom and one bathroom plus the property comes with an extra storage building.