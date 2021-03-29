Registered sex offender assaults mom, kidnaps her 14-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

Lexus Gray, left, was allegedly abducted by Justin Gray, a registered sex offender. Rains County Sheriff's Office

A 14-year-old girl “is in extreme danger” after being abducted by a convicted sex offender, according to Texas police.

The alleged kidnapper, identified by police as Justin Shaun Gray, is described as the “non-custodial father” of Lexus Nichole Gray, whom he abducted after assaulting her mother, according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

The man chased the girl’s mother with a knife, then left on foot with Lexus on March 24 from the town of Point, located about 70 miles east of Dallas, the sheriff’s office said in a post Sunday.

Justin Gray — “known to be dangerous and wanted” — may be in the Mesquite or Dallas area, officials say.

Lexus is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Justin Gray, 40, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 200 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

“The minor female is in extreme danger,” the sheriff’s office said.

In 2009, Justin Gray was convicted of assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to the Texas Public Sex Offender website. He is serving parole for 15 years and will be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

The sheriff’s office has requested an Amber Alert be sent out for Lexus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.