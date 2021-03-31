Manhattan DA digging for dirt on longtime Trump Organization CFO to get him to flip on ex-president, report says

NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney is looking for dirt on the Trump Organization’s long-serving chief financial officer in an intensified effort to get him to flip on his boss, according to a report Wednesday.

Investigators for District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. have subpoenaed Allen Weisselberg’s bank records and are examining gifts former President Donald Trump gave him and members of his family — like luxury apartments overlooking Central Park — in their sweeping investigation into Trump and his business dealings pre-Oval Office, The New York Times reported.

Weisselberg, 73, is intimately familiar with the Trump Organization’s inner workings. He started working for Trump’s father, real estate tycoon Fred Trump, as an accountant in the early 1970s, and has served as the private company’s CFO for more than two decades.

The focus on Weisselberg’s financial history is part of an effort to get him to turn on his longtime boss and cooperate in the probe, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, did not immediately respond to a New York Daily News request for comment. Vance’s office declined to comment.

“He’s not here. Don’t call back,” said a woman who answered the phone Wednesday at Weisselberg’s Boynton Beach vacation home in Florida.

Weisselberg has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing in the investigation.

Weisselberg is not the only member of his family under the magnifying glass. Prosecutors are also looking into his two sons, Jack Weisselberg, a director at Ladder Capital, one of the Trump Organization’s biggest lenders, and Barry Weisselberg, who managed two of Trump’s ice skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park.

Barry’s soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating in Vance’s investigation. Duncan Levin, Jennifer Weisselberg’s lawyer, said she is currently sifting through more than 25 years’ worth of Weisselberg family financial documents with investigators.

“These are largely records that she has of joint accounts and other Weisselberg family finances,” Levin said. “The records, of course, bear on the Trump Organization, as well — as that was the source of a portion of the funds.”

Levin described the records as “voluminous.” “She is committed to helping the truth come to light,” he added.

Vance claimed victory in a dragged-out Supreme Court battle with Trump in February, getting the green light from the full panel of justices — including three Trump appointees — to subpoena eight years of his personal and business records.

Investigators have enlisted one of the world’s largest financial consulting firms, FTI Consulting, for help combing through the paperwork.

Headed by former mob prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, the wide-ranging investigation was initially believed focused on hush-money payments Trump made to women he allegedly had affairs with ahead of the 2016 presidential election, including porn star Stormy Daniels.

The probe has since expanded to include “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization,” including potential tax, insurance and bank fraud relating to Trump’s habit of inflating and deflating his assets to suit his financial needs, court documents filed last year show.

Whether or not charges are brought, Vance is unlikely to be the first district attorney to take Trump to trial post-presidency. After his Supreme Court win, the three-term DA announced he would not run for 2021 reelection.

In addition to Vance’s investigation, a district attorney in Georgia has launched a criminal inquiry into whether Trump broke the law by pressuring officials there to “find” him enough votes to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory in the state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a civil investigation into Trump’s alleged asset inflation and deflation. Parts of James’ probe appear to overlap with Vance’s.