Manhattan prosecutors get evidence related to Trump CFO’s son

NEW YORK — The Manhattan District Attorney’s office picked up several boxes of financial records from the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, in the latest sign that state prosecutors intend to pressure Trump’s right hand man to cooperate in their investigation of the former president’s business practices.

The evidence was turned over Thursday after prosecutors for District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. secured a grand jury subpoena a day earlier, according to a person familiar with the matter. The turnover of the evidence, from Jennifer Weisselberg, the former wife of Weisselberg’s son Barry, was first reported by The Washington Post, which ran photos of Ms. Weisselberg handing over the boxes and a laptop computer.

“Jennifer continues to cooperate with everything asked of her by investigators at the District Attorney’s office and the Attorney General’s office,” her lawyer, Duncan Levin, said. “She’s committed to cooperating with all inquiries, and making sure that the truth is heard.”

Jennifer Weisselberg’s ex-husband, Barry Weisselberg, used to run an ice skating rink and carousel in Central Park, which the Trump Organization managed on behalf of New York City. Bloomberg News reported in November that the Trump Organization provided the couple with a rent-free apartment for most of their marriage.