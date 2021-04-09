$5.9 million estate in Connecticut has a frozen – but fun – secret. Take a look

The house rests on 13 private acres in Stamford, Connecticut Screen grab from Realtor.com

Hidden across a serene and private 13 acres in Stamford, Connecticut, is a slick secret that any hockey player, or figure skater, would kill for: a full-sized indoor ice rink.

The rink comes complete with team benches, a lit scoreboard, and two locker rooms.

And yes, two live-in houses are also included in the $5.9 million price tag.

While the beauty of the house may render some speechless, the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” had plenty to say at the expense of the cool looking estate.

“Welcome to Connecticut. Hockey inside, lacrosse outside,” joked one user.

“I’m not buying it if it doesn’t come with the Zamboni. I won’t go through that again,” said another.

“This is what happens when a rich kid doesn’t get picked for the local hockey team. ‘Fine, we’ll make our own!!’” said one comment.

“That’s not a house with a hockey rink. That’s a hockey rink that has an attached apartment,” another wrote.

And, given the location, there was even an “Office” joke that would make Michael Scott smirk.

“Oh excellent, I can live there while I transfer branches at Dunder Mifflin.”

While the jokes fly, the property itself is no laughing matter (and yes, that Zamboni is included in the purchase). There are two guest houses, totaling six bedrooms and six-plus bathrooms, and even a gated pool for outdoor playing if gliding on ice isn’t your thing.

That energy bill will probably be a different story altogether, however.