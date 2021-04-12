Kevin James to play NFL’s Sean Payton. Reactions pour in: ‘Am I in the twilight zone?’

Actor Kevin James and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Both photos from ASSOCIATED PRESS

After it was announced that “The King of Queens” actor Kevin James will be portraying New Orleans head coach Sean Payton in a new Netflix movie called “Home Team,” fans on social media were a little...perplexed.

The casting news spewed across the Twitter circuit after NBC Sports dropped the bomb about the film, which will focus on when Payton was suspended by the National Football League for what is now known as “bountygate.” It was a scandal that involved NFL players and coaches who were caught paying players from a “slush fund” to injure specified opposing players in 2012, according to FanBuzz.

During his suspension, Payton was an assistant coach for his son’s sixth-grade football team, the Warriors, in Dallas, Texas, which is what the movie will focus on, according to NBC Sports.

“Let’s make BountyGate endearing!”



......am I in the twilight zone?????? https://t.co/EjD0gSMSJ9 — Russell Exercise. (@PrinceyPls) April 12, 2021