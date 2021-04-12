NAACP in Virginia calls for more accountability, transparency from police after controversial traffic stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Isle of Wight chapter of the NAACP held a press conference with local and state leaders Monday evening to discuss a controversial traffic stop involving a minority Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed and forced to the ground by two Windsor police officers.

The move comes as numerous state and national politicians have called for investigations into the Dec. 5, 2020, incident on U.S. Route 460 in Windsor. Police body cam video of the traffic stop — first posted by The Pilot last week — went viral over the weekend.

“Our duty as a civil rights organization is to call out injustice and incidents such as this and to ensure that all citizens’ constitutional rights are safeguarded,” a statement from the NAACP said.

“Therefore, we will call on local, state and federal officials to properly investigate this matter to the fullest extent and propose a Plan of Action for the Town of Windsor and the Commonwealth of Virginia to immediately act on.”

On Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he had directed state police to investigate the treatment of Lt. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino Army medic who was dressed in uniform when he was stopped. Northam called video of the incident “disturbing” and said it angered him.

Also on Sunday, Windsor Town Manager William Saunders announced in a press release that one of the officers involved, Joe Gutierrez, had been fired. The other officer, Daniel Crocker, still works for the department.

The town’s own investigation determined Windsor Police Department policy was not followed during the traffic stop, the release said. As a result, “disciplinary action” was taken and additional training was ordered for all officers.

Richmond attorney Jonathan Arthur, who is representing Nazario in a federal lawsuit he filed against the officers earlier this month, said Monday he and his client were pleased to hear about the governor’s call for a state investigation, and that Gutierrez was no longer employed by the police department.

Arthur also called for steps to be taken to decertify officers like Gutierrez so that they can’t seek employment with other law enforcement agencies.

Nazario, 27, was driving on U.S. Route 460 when an officer signaled for him to pull over, according to his lawsuit. It was dark outside and he decided to wait until he got to a lighted area less than a mile away to pull over.

Crocker radioed he was pulling the vehicle over for not having a rear license plate and tinted windows. He also said that the driver was “eluding” him and that he considered it a felony stop.

Gutierrez joined him at the stop and both officers immediately drew their guns, pointed them at Nazario and ordered him to get out, body cam video shows.

When Nazario ignored their commands to get out of his vehicle and said he was afraid, Gutierrez pepper sprayed him and then forced him to the ground once he was out, the video shows. Nazario was handcuffed and repeatedly threatened with charges, but none were filed, and he was released, the lawsuit said.

