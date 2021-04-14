Women claim Rep. Matt Gaetz joined wild sex-and-drugs parties, CNN reports

Two women said embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., participated in wild Florida parties that included sex and drugs, CNN reported Wednesday.

One of the women, whom the network did not name, claimed she was paid to attend the parties with Gaetz and other local Republican bigwigs in suburban Orlando, Flortida, at which they sometimes had sex with one or more men.

“No one ever wants to stop partying, stop drinking, once you’ve had a few glasses of champagne in you,” one of the women told CNN.

Gaetz has not directly responded to the revelations, although he has previously warned supporters to brace themselves for upcoming “wild, and I mean wild” accusations against him.

Gaetz, 38, says he is under investigation by federal prosecutors over allegations of sex with underage girls and sex trafficking.

The staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump has denied having sex with a “17-year-old girl” and says he has “never paid for sex.”

The probe into Gaetz grew out of the charges filed against former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, a close friend and political ally in Florida.

Greenberg, who is awaiting trial on dozens of fraud and sex charges, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors, a sign that he may provide damaging information about Gaetz.

Gaetz has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence in recent days and blamed the probe on liberal Trump-haters.

Both Gaetz and Trump denied reports that the former president had turned down a request from Gaetz for a meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, which would likely rally GOP allies behind him.

Still, Trump has had little to say about Gaetz and no meeting between the two men has taken place.