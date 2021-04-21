Sixth body pulled from capsized lift boat in Gulf as several more remain missing

A sixth body has been found as recovery efforts resume at the site of the lift boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast last week, multiple outlets report.

The body of 31-year-old Quinon Pitre was recovered Tuesday night, The Advocate reported, citing Lafourche Parish coroner Dr. John King.

McClatchy News reached out to the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office for confirmation Wednesday and was awaiting response.

As of Wednesday, seven crew members remain unaccounted for. Six men were rescued, and six more have been confirmed dead since the Seacor Power commercial lift boat capsized April 13 just south of Port Fourchon.

The Coast Guard suspended its search efforts Monday evening, and said it will shift focus to investigating how and why the 129-foot lift boat went under. Seacor Marine, the company that owns the boat, said commissioned divers would continue search and recovery efforts for the missing mariners.

“Our hearts and prayers are with our crew members, partners and the loved ones of those who were lost,” Seacor said in a statement, according to WDSU. “Our focus is on doing all we can to recover those missing in this incident and continuing to support their families and divers in the world, who will not stop until they thoroughly search the entire vessel.”

Nineteen crew members were aboard the Seacor Power went it hit rough waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Among the deceased are fathers, husbands and sons, WGNO reported. They are:

Capt. David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux, Louisiana

Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville, Louisiana

Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans

James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert, Louisiana

Lawrence Warren, 36, of Terrytown, Louisiana

Quinon Pitre, 31, of Franklin, Louisiana

Those who remain missing, per The Advocate:

Dylan Daspit

Darren Encalade

Jay Guevara

Jason Krell

Chaz Morales

Cooper Rozands

Gregory Walcott

The accident has been declared “a major marine casualty,” according to the Coast Guard. Officials said the investigation into what happened could take up to 24 months.