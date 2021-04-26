Seaside estate on California’s ‘Billionaire’s Beach’ listed for $58.5M. Look inside

The house’s location, Carbon Beach, dubbed “Billionaire’s Beach,” is overflowing with rich and famous residents. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A stunning Malibu, California, home owned by philanthropist Eli Broad in the exclusive Carbon Beach (nicknamed “Billionaire’s Beach” by its rich and famous residents) has dropped in price from a whopping $75 million to $58.5 million.

Entry Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier, who is the designer behind the Getty Center, the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art and San Jose City Hall, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Built with the highest level of detail and craftsmanship for one of the most important art collector’s in the world, the home features a light filled two-story entry and living room with walls of glass overlooking the deepest sandiest beach in Malibu, beachfront decks for entertaining and a private grassy yard,” the listing said. “There are five bedrooms, seven baths, and a full guest house, beautifully proportioned with exacting details throughout. Completely private and gated. A true once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Dirt, “Billionaire’s Beach” takes up one mile of Malibu’s 21 miles along the shore, and the estate is in some extravagant company, which includes properties owned by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and oil tycoon Michael S. Smith.

Deck Screen grab from Realtor.com

“What is it about this stretch of beach that’s so irresistible?” Dirt asked. “First and foremost: several other billionaires live there. Second is the fact that unlike many houses in Malibu Colony, the homes along Carbon Beach are built directly on the sand and have no seawall intruding on ocean views. Apparently, it’s the little things that count when you have billions.”

Billionaire philanthropist Eli Broad, arrives for a groundbreaking ceremony for The Grand, a long-delayed massive development in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Richard Vogel AP

Broad is a philanthropist who co-founded home builder Kaufman & Broad in 1957, according to Forbes. His net worth as of April is $6.9 billion.