Child accused of torturing, setting dog on fire won’t be charged, Mississippi police say

A child accused of torturing a neighborhood dog and setting it on fire in northern Mississippi won’t face charges, authorities say.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance said the child admitted to intentionally injuring the dog, named Buddy. Lance did not release the child’s age, but said the individual is too young to be criminally charged under Mississippi law.

“While this terrible act is a felony crime punishable by up to 3 years in prison, under Mississippi law no person under the age of 12 can be charged with a crime,” he wrote in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Last week, Buddy was found severely burned with an extension cord wrapped around his neck, WMC reported. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation, and a reward was offered.

Dr. Lisa Godfrey-VanNostrand, a veterinarian, told WREG the Labrador appeared to have burns to his eyes, in addition to third- and fourth-degree burns on his face. He also suffered second-degree burns in his ears.

Buddy survived the attack and has been receiving around-the-clock care at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State University, the news station reported. The Tunica Humane Society has also been aiding in Buddy’s recovery.

In an update Wednesday, the shelter said the pooch is “holding strong” and “doing better than ever expected.”

“He is soaking up all the love being shown him at Mississippi State,” the Tunica Humane Society said. “My heart is overflowing with gratitude to the thousands of people that have reached out to the Tunica Humane Society over the last few days. Sending their love and prayers to Buddy. Sending their support to all of us that are fighting so hard to save this sweet dog.

“That will be our Glory here,” Williams added. “A bright and happy future for Buddy.”