Missing man’s boat found aground in VA river with engine running — and no one on board

A 34-year-old man is missing after his boat was discovered with the engine running and no one on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Russell Hines was reported overdue Monday morning, prompting the Coast Guard and some local agencies to start looking for him. His 29-foot boat was later found run aground in the James River near Williamsburg, Virginia, “with signs of recent occupancy,” the Coast Guard said in a 4 p.m. update.

“Can everybody please say a prayer for my brother, over and over and pray hard please,” his sister Rachel Hines said in a Facebook post just after 2 p.m. “I won’t go into details but please pray for Russell Hines.”

A small boat crew from the Coast Guard station in Portsmouth along with an 87-foot patrol boat known as the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin were sent to search for Hines. An MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter from Elizabeth City in North Carolina was also sent.

At least seven agencies from the surrounding area — including fire and police departments as well as marine and wildlife resources — are helping with the search, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Virginia Command Center at 757-483-8567.