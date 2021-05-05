Student jumps from school bus onto moving truck on Georgia highway, cops say

An 11-year-old student jumped from a school bus onto a passing truck. Screengrab from Walton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

A student jumped out of a school bus and landed onto a passing pickup truck on a Georgia highway Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He had climbed out the back right window as the bus was stopped at a left turn lane along state Route 81 in Walton County and leaped out, according to the Georgia State Patrol. He came down on top of a moving truck and then tumbled into the northbound lane.

The boy is 11 years old and a student with the Walton County School District, the Walton Tribune reported.

Police haven’t identified a reason why the boy jumped into oncoming traffic, but he survived the incident with no life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The bus itself was not hit by the pickup, police said, and the student was the only person riding in it.

Still, the intersection was closed for about 90 minutes as first responders cleared the scene, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.