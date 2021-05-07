‘Hitler Gang’ TikTok video with students making Nazi salute sent to Iowa teen, cops say

A family says a video on TikTok titled “Hitler Gang” with students goose-step walking through a Grinnell, Iowa, school was sent to their child, police say. Screengrab from KCCI.

A TikTok captioned “Hitler Gang” with several boys marching through the hallway of an Iowa school is under investigation.

The 10-second video shows the boys walking in a goose-step style with their right arms raised and palms faced down at the school in Grinnell, police say. Nazis marched and saluted in the same style.

The video, which was shared on several social media platforms, also included racist and derogatory hashtags, police say.

The dad of a teenager at the school told police he believed the video was sent directly to his child because of their family’s religion, according to a news release.

“Now I’m kind of scared to go to school,” Ori Zaret, the student who is Jewish and transgender, told KCCI.

The family moved to the city of 9,000 located east of Des Moines in January, the news outlet reported, and the video was from a group of students they say has previously caused problems for them.

Grinnell-Newburg Community School District Superintendent Janet Stutz told KCCI the students have been disciplined.

Grinnell police are investigating the video with the Poweshiek County Attorney’s Office to determine if any laws were violated

“The Grinnell Police Department is investigating this incident vigorously and we are committed to ensuring our students are safe and secure while attending school, and in their community,” police said in the news release.