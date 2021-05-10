Katy Perry is $7.4 million richer after selling California ‘guesthouse.’ Take a look

The house is located in Beverly Hills, California. Screen grab from Realtor.com

One person’s luxury home is another’s guest house.

At least that appears to be the case when it comes to pop singer Katy Perry unloading her 4,410-square-foot “guesthouse” in Beverly Hills for $7.475 million, multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, reported.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Perry bought the California property in 2018 for $7.45 million, according to the real estate website Dirt.

It’s the smallest of her three properties, the Times reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house is in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in Coldwater Canyon, a hot spot for top-shelf celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, Dirt reported.

The estate has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, a living room, dining room and family room with a bar. There are two separate wings upstairs: one with the primary suite, the other with two bedroom suites and a gym.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The reason the estate has been labeled a “guest” home is because of the house’s proximity to the main residence, Mansion Global said when Perry first listed the property in 2020.

FILE - This Aug. 21, 2019 file photo shows Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series “Carnival Row,” with singer Katy Perry, at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The “Firework” pop singer has several hit albums under her belt and has acted in numerous film and television shows including “How I Met Your Mother.” In 2020, she announced she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. In August, the duo welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.