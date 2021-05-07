Another California megamansion hits market, this one for $87.7 million. Take a look

Megamansions aren’t uncommon in Southern California, and a ginormous one owned by a dermatologist in Bel Air is the latest to take the luxury real estate market by storm, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The 21,000-square-foot “Palazzo di Vista” has seven bedrooms, a grand foyer (complete with a DJ booth), movie theater, Champagne tasting room, glass elevator, car museum and a rotatable 3-D laser projector on the roof designed “to display the latest art-world craze: NFT artwork,” the WSJ said.

An NFT, short for non-fungible token, is the latest in blockchain technology, which happens to be the backbone of the cryptocurrency world, McClatchy News reported.

They can be anything digital, even artwork, the Verge explains.

Palazzo di Vista, owned by Dr. Alex Khadavi, joins the likes of “The One,” another megamansion in Bel-Air developed by Nile Niami, which originally hit the market with an asking price of $500 million, but dropped to $340 million, McClatchy News said.

Niami is currently facing foreclosure on the completed property, the Los Angeles Times reported in March.

The listing is held by Aaron Kirman of Compass and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency.