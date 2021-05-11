Historic general store from 1928 turned Louisiana home listed for $729K. Take a look

The former general store opened up in 1928. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that was once a general store in Thibodaux, Louisiana, has hit the market for $729,900.

While this 8,762-square-foot home — with a deck facing Bayou Lafourche — looks like it has always been a sophisticated house, the history behind it suggests otherwise.

The home was originally an OJ Mire General Store that first opened its doors in 1928, Special Finds reported. The structure was constructed “of 100 plus year old cypress, including hand-crafted cypress floors, incredible tongue and grove ceilings,” according to Special Finds.

The building was bought in 2018 and the owners went to work restoring and modernizing the estate, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

“I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the builders of this building,” the owners said, according to Special Finds. “They didn’t have the tools of today and I challenge anybody to come by and put a level on the floor of this building…. it reads plumb!!! Over 100 years standing and it’s true!!! You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them, re-inject them into our ‘modern, advanced’ world.”

The open floor plan features a custom fireplace and old mantle with the main living space — boasting three bedrooms and three bathrooms — located in the rear of the house.

Upstairs is an office area that can be converted into whatever the new owner desires, the listing said, while the front area of the house “has a den, game room, music area and two wings.”

The home is located within walking distance to downtown Thibodaux.

