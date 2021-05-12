Janet Jackson is auctioning her ‘iconic treasures’ — all for a good cause. Take a look

In this July 8, 2018 file photo, Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will auction more than 1,000 of her most prized possessions and artifacts at an upcoming charity auction in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris/Invision/AP

More than 1,000 pieces of music history are set to hit the auction block this week, courtesy of superstar Janet Jackson.

The chart-topping singer, songwriter and actress is letting go of some of her most prized possessions, including but not limited to her gold and platinum records, a custom-made gown she donned at the 1985 American Music Awards, a Rhythm Nation tour jacket and Cabbage Patch Kid doll from childhood — all for a good cause.

The artifacts, performance ensembles and more will be auctioned by California-based Julien’s Auctions as part of the “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” event. The three-day auction kicks off May 14-16 in Beverly Hills, just in time for Jackson’s 55th birthday.

Among the items up for auction include Jackson’s ensemble from the “That’s the Way Love Goes” music video, iconic key earring and accessories from the Rhythm Nation tour. Images courtesy of Julien's Auctions

Can’t make it out West? Live bidding will also take place online, according to the auction house’s website.

Proceeds from the event, which “honors The Queen of Pop and her ground-breaking four-decade career that changed music forever,” will benefit child-advocacy charity Compassion International.

Julien’s has organized several celebrity memorabilia auctions in the past and had been in talks with Jackson about the possibility of doing one since 2019, Variety reported.

Items featured in the auction span Jackson’s 40 year musical career and personal life. Images courtesy of Julien's Auctions

“I think one of the things that helped her expedite the auction process was the pandemic,” Julien’s founder and CEO Darren Julien told the outlet last month. “Because she was gonna be locked down, and she just started realizing she has all these things in storage ... and she wanted to do something good with the proceeds to benefit a charity she cares about.”

Items included in the sale encompass the singer’s career and personal life, from her school report card and porcelain doll set to her iconic silver tone key earring and the matching suede vest and pants set she wore in the “That’s the Way Love Goes” music video.

Other notable items include a skirt gifted to a young Jackson by her big brothers, a costume from the opening sequence of her Velvet Rope Tour (1998) and her favorite pair of Christian Louboutin boots, all of which come with a handwritten note from the pop star explaining their significance.

Auction books listing the 1,000-plus items will also be sold as a boxed set at the charity auction, starting at $200.

The “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” auction set for May 14-16. Images courtesy of Julien's Auctions