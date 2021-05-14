National

Dad charged with murder in death of 4-year-old who shot himself, Missouri sheriff says

Scott Hilton Jr. of Union, Missouri, was charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old son who shot himself, the Franklin County sheriff says.
Scott Hilton Jr. of Union, Missouri, was charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old son who shot himself, the Franklin County sheriff says. Robin Trimarchi rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

A Missouri dad was charged with murder after his 4-year-old son fatally shot himself, officials say.

The boy got up for a drink in the living room where his dad, Scott Hilton Jr., was sleeping in the Franklin County home Thursday morning. Hilton awoke to use the bathroom and heard a gunshot as he returned, officials say.

The boy found a loaded gun under a couch and shot himself, officials say.

He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hilton, a 34-year-old from Union, was charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Franklin County is about 50 miles west of St. Louis.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service