Johnson & Johnson recalls Acuvue contact lenses sold by Walmart, Sam’s Club and others

One lot of Acuvue Vita Brand Diagnostic lenses has been recalled by Johnson & Johnson because of a packaging problem that can lead to the lenses losing sterility.

Walmart posted the recall, saying the lenses were sold at select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, but haven’t posted a store list yet.

Johnson & Johnson says “a limited number of individual contact lens packages” might “have an incomplete packaging seal.” This can kill the integrity of the blister pack packaging for this diagnostic lot.

“This compromise can potentially cause leakage of lens packing solution,” the notice states. “There is also a risk that the contact lens and packing solution may become unsterile. Lenses from non-sterile packaging may pose a risk for infection if the lens is inserted into the eye.

“The chances of this occurring are remote.”

Nonetheless, Johnson & Johnson is pulling lot No. B00WWWL with base curve 8.8 and refractive power -1.50. If you have these lenses, return them to the store or medical professional of purchase to be replaced.

If these lenses cause a medical problem, notify a medical professional, then let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then do you call Johnson & Johnson Vision Care at 800-843-2020.