Jackie Kennedy stayed at this DC house after JFK assassination. It’s listed for $10M

Shortly following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 23, 1963, his widow, then Jacqueline Kennedy, and their two children, Caroline and John Jr., took refuge in the home of politician W. Averell Harriman.

That house has now hit the market for the first time in 25 years for $10 million, the New York Post reported.

“This circa 1805 residence is often referred to as the most outstanding example of Federal Period architecture,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “Splendid original details, moldings, high ceilings, oversized windows, and breathtaking scale make this one of Georgetown’s most desirable residences.”

The house’s eight bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms are spread out over 9,339 square-feet and is “filled with an abundance of natural light from oversized north-facing windows,” the listing describes. There is also a pool and extensive gardens in the backyard.

Listing agent Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty told Mansion Global that it’s an important fixture in Georgetown — even without its history.

The agent also noted that the fact that the house sits on a .38-acre lot, is “terribly unusual” in the city.

After JFK was assassinated in downtown Dallas, Harriman, the former governor of New York, offered the house to Jackie and her children and he and his wife, Pamela Churchill Harriman, moved out, allowing them to move in, the NY Post said.

Jackie would then move on to buy another Georgetown residence, which would be the only home the future Mrs. Onassis would buy in D.C., even though she only lived there for one year before moving to New York City.