‘No fears’: Kayaker embarks on a 2,400-mile solo journey from California

Cyril Derreumaux is paddling 2,400 nautical miles from Sausalito, California, to Hawaii in a kayak alone. The journey will take around two months. Screengrab from KPIX

Cyril Derreumaux, a California resident, has been planning a solo journey from the Golden State to Hawaii since 2018.

Derreumaux’s kayak, which cost around $80,000 to build, is self-righting and has enough room for 70 days worth of food and for him to sleep, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

Derreumaux, 44, on Monday has embarked on a trek from Sausalito to Honolulu, an excursion that will span 2,400 nautical miles and take between 60 and 70 days to finish, according to the publication.

Derreumaux has kayaked for 12 years and said challenging himself was the motivation for the trip, KTVU reported.

“Being alone, is just very different,” he told the station. “I have to be self-aware all of the time, what’s going on mentally, physically. The weather the electronics, the boat evolution, seasickness, sleep deprivation, food nutrition, hydration. There’s so much I have to think so I have to be self-aware at all times.”

Derreumaux moved from France to the Bay Area and runs online stores from his home in Larkspur, KPIX reported.

He told the station that he’s carrying high-calorie bars, smoothie powders and freeze-dried meals.

“There are no fears,” he said. “I have prepared, I feel serene, I feel ready. I have been waiting for this day and conditions are perfect. The boat is ready and I am ready.”

Ed Gillet is the only person who has kayaked alone across this area of the Pacific, which he did in 1987 with the help of a kite, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Rowers have also attempted the trek from California to Hawaii, and Lia Ditton from Point Richmond completed the feat last year in 86 days, according to the publication.

People can follow Derreumaux’s journey via online tracker as he paddles his way to Hawaii.