At least two firefighters shot, one fatally, at California fire station, officials say

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there was a shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and multiple people were shot. One firefighter died at the scene. Screengrab from KABC video

One firefighter was killed and another wounded during a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station, officials said.

One firefighter died at the scene in Agua Dulce, north of Los Angeles, KABC reported, citing officials. A second firefighter was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, according to the station.

Neither of the firefighters was publicly identified.

“It is with heavy hearts that the (L.A. County Fire Department) confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today,” the department said on Twitter, adding that it is “still in the process of gathering additional information.”

The gunman is believed to have fled in a pickup truck to a home around 10 miles from the station, KABC reported. A body was also seen in a pool at the burning house.

Helicopters dropped water on the home to try to contain the flames, The Associated Press reported.

The shooter is believed to have worked for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to ABC News.

The sheriff’s department said Tuesday afternoon that it was deploying Special Enforcement Bureau SWAT personnel to look for an “assault with a deadly weapon suspect.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was on the way to the fire station Tuesday afternoon and that she has “limited information about this time and will share as we learn more. My heart is with our (county) firefighters and the families of those affected.”