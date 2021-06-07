Gunshots near California college campus; suspect in custody

A person has been taken into custody after authorities investigated gunfire near a Christian university campus in Southern California on Sunday, officials said.

Azusa Pacific University said there was “active gun shot activity” around 1:20 p.m. near the campus, which is located in the San Gabriel Valley northeast of Los Angeles.

The campus' public safety officials said on Twitter that the situation had been “stabilized” around 3 p.m. and the suspect had been taken into custody by Azusa police. Lockdown orders have been lifted.

The university had sent an alert telling people on the campus to shelter in place and stay indoors.

The university's main campus in the city of Azusa typically serves more than 9,000 students. It was not immediately known how many students and staff were on the campus Sunday.

The university's alert said there was a large police presence responding to the emergency, which was described as on or near the campus.

Azusa police and a spokesperson for the university did not immediately return requests for comment.