4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake's epicenter was in Ashland, a community in Alameda County 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of Oakland, according to the geological survey.

Communities south of San Francisco — across the bay from Ashland — felt the quake.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in Southern California, near Los Angeles International Airport, on Wednesday.