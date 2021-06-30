Mom arrested in killings of 3 children, California cops say. ‘Out of the blue tragedy’

Sandra Chico was arrested and charged with murder in the deaths her 4-year-old, 3-year-old and 1-month-old, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A California mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the deaths of her three young children, according to authorities.

Sandra Chico, 28, is accused of killing her 1-month-old Milan Rodriguez, 3-year-old Mason Rodriguez and 4-year-old Mia Rodriguez, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, CBS Los Angeles reported.

“There was no forewarning of any kind,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, according to the station. “There was no repeated call for service. DCFS was not involved. There was no allegations of child abuse. This was out of the blue tragedy.”

Chico was arrested after deputies said they found her children dead Monday afternoon, according to The Los Angeles Times. She is being held at the Central Region Detention Facility.

Elizabeth Chico said her sister had been showing signs of postpartum depression after giving birth a month ago, the newspaper reported.

“All that stress, all that anxiety, it takes over you,” she told the Times.

Elizabeth Chico said her sister didn’t have a history of abusing her children and the deaths “have stunned the family,” according to The Los Angeles Times.

Deputies said they responded to a report of two children not breathing Monday afternoon and discovered two boys and a girl at the home, 10News reported.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene and identified Tuesday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, authorities said.

Deputy Eric Ortiz from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told 10News that there were “no prior reports of abuse or child neglect to the home or the mother.”

Chico is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justie Center Wednesday, sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader said, according to the station.