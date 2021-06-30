Cosby’s TV wife, Phylicia Rashad, elated as comedian’s conviction overturned. ‘FINALLY’

In this Oct. 5, 2019, photo, Phylicia Rashad poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP

Phylicia Rashad, who played Bill Cosby’s television wife, appeared to be thrilled Wednesday as Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad tweeted.

Rashad played Clair Huxtable on nearly 200 episodes of “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992. Earlier this year, she was named the head of fine arts at Howard University, McClatchy News reported.

Only those who Rashad follows on Twitter — two accounts — were able to comment on her tweet. But that tweet was met with a fury of response from those criticizing her comment.

Many people thought her tweet was in bad taste.

“Look at Phylicia Rashad ruining her legacy,” one woman posted.

“This is disgusting. Especially given that @PhyliciaRashad will be serving as the new Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts. Think of how students who are survivors will feel,” one man wrote on Twitter.

Cosby, 83, was found guilty of sexual assault in 2018, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction Wednesday. He could be released as early as Wednesday afternoon.