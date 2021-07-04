Johnson tells Britons to use judgment when COVID-19 curbs end

Boris Johnson is urging Britons to “exercise judgment” to protect themselves from COVID-19 as the government prepares for the final unlocking of the economy in two weeks.

The prime minister will use a press conference on Monday to set out the final stage of his roadmap out of lockdown for England ahead of a formal announcement next week, according to his office. The update is aimed at giving businesses and the public more time to prepare.

The U.K. is in a race to vaccinate the population against the fast-spreading delta variant of coronavirus quickly enough to be able to lift social-distancing curbs and reopen more businesses on July 19. On Sunday, ministers signaled their optimism, noting that deaths and serious illness from coronavirus remain at low levels despite a recent surge in infections.

The government is now stressing the importance of people taking personal responsibility for their safety rather than the authorities imposing legal restrictions. On July 4, the U.K. reported 24,248 more COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths. More than 60% of the adult population of the U.K. has received two doses of a vaccine.

“I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks,” Johnson said in a statement. “As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from COVID and exercise judgment when going about our lives.”

The government will confirm on July 12 whether its tests for easing restrictions have been met following a review of the latest data. Announcements Monday are expected to include:

— The results of reviews into the use of COVID-status certification and the future of social distancing guidance

— An update on the next steps on the one-meter plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of masks and working from home

— An update on the next steps for care home visits

— Newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a statement to Parliament

The government was due to lift legal rules on social distancing on June 21 but was forced to delay the move by four weeks because of fresh spike in infections. Scrapping restrictions would allow nightclubs to reopen for the first time since March 2020. Audience limits will also be dropped for theater, concert and sports venues under the plan.

Over the weekend, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed it will no longer be compulsory to wear face coverings in public spaces if the easing goes ahead.