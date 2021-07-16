4-year-old boy reported missing in ‘dangerous’ swamp in Louisiana national park

A frantic search and recovery effort is underway for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in swampy waters and terrain at the the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve in Louisiana, authorities said.

The boy, identified by family as Ellis Boudean, was visiting the park with his mom and younger sibling when he disappeared around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, WVUE reported, citing police. He hasn’t been seen since.

The park is located in Marrero, less than 10 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Search crews shifted their focus to the area’s waterways Friday and said the area where Ellis went missing has been searched exhaustively since last night, according to a statement posted on the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. The National Park Service, Jean Lafitte Police Department, Cajun Navy and other agencies are assisting in the effort.

“We currently have no evidence that the child is on land,” authorities said. “While access to the park is not restricted at this time, please remember that the area is a nature preserve. It is swampy, covered in dense vegetation, and teeming with potentially dangerous wildlife, including snakes and alligators.”

One of the child’s shoes was found floating in the water, according to WVUE.

Authorities believe Ellis went into the water when no one was looking.

“She just wanted them to have fun before they went home,” a relative told the news station. “She was getting the kite ready and not even 45 seconds.”

Crews continued searching the area as of Friday afternoon with the help of divers, sonar technology and other search equipment, according to the news release.

“It’s an absolute blackout situation,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told The Times-Picayune of the water clarity.

Ellis’ mother reportedly jumped in after him after hearing what she thought was a “splash,” Lopinto told the newspaper, but wasn’t able to find him.