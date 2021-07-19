Women stole over $8,700 worth of jeans, then came back for baby formula, CA cops say

Levi’s jeans hanging on a wall at Levi’s innovation lab in San Francisco. Coreneshia Brooks and Jazell Young stole jeans from True Religion and Levi’s, but were caught stealing baby formula from Target, police in Vacaville, California, said. AP

Two women stole more than $8,700 worth of jeans but were caught coming back for baby formula, according to California authorities.

Vacaville police said they got a call from workers of a True Religion store on July 12 about two women who grabbed jeans, ran from the store and were seen driving a car similar to a white Ford Focus, according to a Facebook post.

Authorities said they started looking for the car through city traffic cameras and saw the car return to the same retail area.

Later that day, Target employees called 911 and said two women had stolen baby formula, police said. The description matched the two women who had left True Religion, according to officials.

Police said they located the car as it was trying to leave a parking lot near Target and arrested the driver, Coreneshia Brooks, 25, of Antioch, and Jazell Young, 25, of Richmond.

Eighty pairs of jeans — 37 from True Religion and 43 from Levi’s — were found in the car, and the ones from True Religion were worth more than $8,700, according to authorities. Police said they also found stolen items from Target, including children’s clothing, baby formula and medication, worth more than $4,500.

Officials said Brooks had been involved in previous thefts from Target spanning 11 counties and 30 cities, resulting in an estimated loss of more than $74,000.

Brooks and Young were booked into Solano County Jail for shoplifting, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft charges, police said. Brooks also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for retail theft and grand theft out of San Joaquin County, according to authorities.