Tourist from California injured in plunge from waterfall trail, Hawaii officials say

A California man vacationing in Hawaii fell from a popular waterfall hiking trail, Kauai officials said.

The 67-year-old slipped during his hike Friday and plunged 25 feet off the trail, the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release.

He was trying to hike down Wailua Falls from the parking lot, officials said.

Firefighters came to help the hiker and shut down the area for two hours. They hauled the hiker from the trail.

The tourist had multiple head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. Officials did not disclose the hiker’s current condition or identity.

The Wailua Falls Trail is a 0.3-mile out-and-back trail near Līhuʻe, Kauai. It can be a difficult hike, and the trail can become muddy and slippery, according to hiking website All Trails.

The parking lot nearly overlooks the waterfall, tourism site Guide of US reported.