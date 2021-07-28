California teen survives crocodile attack in Mexico. ‘It didn’t want to give up’

A saltwater crocodile on the Adelaide river, 60 kilometers (35 miles) from Darwin, in Australia’s Northern Territory, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2005. Kiana Hummel, 18, was attacked by a crocodile at the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta. Sarah Laney, a bystander, and others intervened to save her. ASSOCIATED PRESS

A California teen narrowly survived after a crocodile bit her leg and pulled her into the water while vacationing at a resort in Mexico.

Kiana Hummel, an 18-year-old who recently graduated from Novato High School in Marin County, was attacked earlier this month by a 12-foot-long crocodile at the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta, ABC7 reported.

Hummel, who is hospitalized at Marin General Hospital, said she went swimming at the resort at night when a crocodile sunk its teeth into her leg and pulled her under the water, according to the station.

“It didn’t want to give up. It went for my right leg and pulled me under the water and then went for my left leg and pulled me back into the water again,” Hummel told NBC News.

Sarah Laney, 34, from St. Louis, was nearby with her friends when they heard screams and went to help, according to NBC.

After a “tug-of-war” with the crocodile, Laney told the TV station they “decided we needed to start throwing things at it.”

She continued: “It wasn’t letting go. We were throwing shoes. We were throwing rocks. We were throwing anything we could find, but it wasn’t anything big enough.” Eventually, a hotel employee hit the crocodile with a “hunk of wood” and forced the creature to let go, according to NBC.

Hummel didn’t lose any limbs in the attack but she has “extensive muscle and tissue damage” and isn’t currently able to walk, ABC7 reported.

Marriott spokesperson Kerstin Sachl told McClatchy News that Marriott is aware of the incident.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates are our top priority,” Sachl said. “At the Marriott Puerto Vallarta we have appropriate signage, as well as night patrolling and red flags to indicate caution in the area and all were and are properly in place.”

“We review our plans and procedures often and work closely with the appropriate authorities on an ongoing basis and our staff is trained in how to respond to safety matters appropriately,” she continued. “We encourage all guests to be vigilant for their safety and we wish the girl a speedy recovery.”