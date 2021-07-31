Days after a listeria recall of cheese from Whole Foods, more cheese gets recalled

Cahill’s Farm Cheese recalled 33 batches of five kinds of cheeses Thursday two days after their cheeses were recalled from Whole Foods Markets for the same reason: They might be contaminated with listeria.

“Routine testing picked up positives of listeria monocytogenes,” Cahill’s FDA-posted recall notice said. “Our investigation identified a single piece of equipment in our facility as the potential source of this issue, and the equipment was immediately removed from our production line. All our products manufactured since have tested fully clear.”

The company, in Newcastle West, Ireland, pulled its 5-pound deli wheels of Original Irish Porter Cheese, Irish Whiskey Cheese and Wine Cheese, which were sometimes cut and repacked or used in food service.

Cahill’s Original Irish Porter FDA

Also recalled are 7-ounce packs of cheese made for the Lidl store chain, Preferred Selection Irish Stout Cheddar and Preferred Selection Red Wine Cheddar. Batch Nos. involved are 21109 through 21141 for each.

Lidl Preferred Selection Irish Stout Cheddar and Red Wine Cheddar are among the cheeses recalled FDA

If you have any of the above cheeses, throw them out or return them to store of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions, contact Cahill at 353-69-62365 or email productrecall@cahillscheese.ie.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. Especially vulnerable are senior citizens, pregnant women (listeria can bring on stillbirths and miscarriage), children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomach aches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.