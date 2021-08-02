Big Sean sells Beverly Hills mansion with nightclub for $11.9 million. See it

Rapper Big Sean has sold the Beverly Hills mansion, which he purchased from rocker Slash and then massively remodeled, for $11.1 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath home that spans 10,971 square feet was listed for $12.5 million back in February. It sits on nearly a half-acre at 3307 Clerendon Road, Beverly Hills, California.

The video above shows the estate.

What had been a busy, multicolored interior became an elegant, simple and clean living space, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“A spectacular two-story entry sets the scene from the moment of arrival, leading to the exquisitely designed living and entertaining spaces,” according to the official property listing. “Interiors foster a seamless, open flow with soaring ceilings, arched doorways and expansive windows bathing living spaces with natural light.”

The Mediterranean-styled exterior of the three-story house is white stucco and clay tile with wrought-iron accents. Inside, the main floor opens up to formal living and dining rooms, a family room with a bar and a chef’s kitchen with two marble islands, a breakfast bar and a casual dining area.

The inside easily flows out to a resort-style backyard with an outdoor living room and fireplace, dining terrace, grill area, pool, spa and expansive grass lawn.

On the lower level, there’s a nightclub, bar and kitchenette. Entertainment doesn’t stop there as the floor unfolds to present a 13-plus-seat theater and a recording studio or guest suite.

The primary suite is on the second level, with a fireplace, spa-style bath, custom dressing room and private balcony with incredible views of the canyon and city of Los Angeles.

Other features include an office, library, marble and stone baths, staff quarters, dual two-car garages, and a motor court with parking for six cars.

Big Sean bought the house for $8.7 million in 2017, Architectural Digest reported. He replaced Slash’s pirate-ship-shaped chandeliers and fake alligator skin wallpaper in the remodel, according to the magazine, but kept the nightclub.

James Harris, David Parnes and Alex Vichinsky of The Agency represented the seller. Jordan Rubinstein of The Agency represented the buyer.