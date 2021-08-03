Shooting suspect struck by hit-and-run driver as he fled, California police say

An argument near a taco shop in San Diego County on Sunday led to the death of one person and serious injuries for another, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 28-year-old man died from a gunshot wound during a fight among several men late Sunday near a taco shop in Southern California, officials said.

The accused shooter began to walk away from the group when he was then struck by a hit-and-run driver near Senor Taco, Escondido Police Department said in a news release.

The vehicle bolted eastbound through the parking lot, police said.

Police said the accused gunman fired his weapon multiple times at “several” people, but only hit one person.

Police responded to the area around 11:50 p.m.

Gulfrano Resendiz Ledesma, of Escondido, died from his injuries at the hospital, according to a statement.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital with “serious injuries” from the hit-and-run, police said.

His name was not released because the investigation is ongoing.

