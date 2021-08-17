Old Hollywood meets modern-day California castle lists for $4.9 million. Take a look

When people think of castles, their minds hardly dart to the rolling hills of Los Angeles, where lavish megamansions peek out at the city lights high above the city. But this modern-day architectural masterpiece may change the way people think of castles and the Golden State.

A beautiful, five-bedroom, eight-bathroom castle with stunning views has hit the real estate market for $4.95 million.

“Situated on a dramatic, historic promontory in Hollywoodland this reimagined modern day castle provides the perfect setting for today’s lifestyle,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty states.

The 6,359-square-foot estate has a historic twist when it comes to its features: Along with a two-story entry, movie theater, wine cellar and full bar, the castle has “wrap-around terraces surrounded by mature landscaping and historic granite walls dating back to the 1920s,” the listing states.

The primary wing has two large walk-in closets and a fabulous marble bathroom with a soaking tub and rain shower. The garage has two high-speed electric vehicle charging spots and, yes, there is an elevator.

And what castle would be complete without a sculptural steel stair tower?

While castles have been popping up all over the real estate world across the nation — from this Parsons Castle in Texas, to this peculiar Maine estate, to this Utah castle with tube slides in the walls — it’s pretty rare to see one hit the Los Angeles market.

The listing is held by Eric McCollum of Sotheby’s International Realty – Los Feliz Brokerage.

