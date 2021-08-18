San Bernardino police officers shot while trying to contact suspect in deputy shooting

LOS ANGELES — Two San Bernardino police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon while trying to make contact with a man suspected of shooting a county sheriff's deputy the day before, authorities have confirmed.

Deputies responded at 3:38 p.m. to the area of Victoria Avenue and Rosemary Drive in Highland, said Cindy Bachman, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Shots were fired as SWAT officers tried to contact the suspect and the two lawmen were hit by gunfire, she said.

The suspect, who hasn't been named, was also hit and died at the scene, Bachman said.

The officers were taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center and were being treated, she said. Their conditions were not known.

The shooting comes a day after a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded while making a traffic stop.

In that incident, the deputy attempted the traffic stop about 4:15 p.m. near North Waterman Avenue and East 10th Street inside San Bernardino city limits.

The deputy called in the stop and seconds later radioed that there were shots fired and he'd been hit, Bachman said. The suspect fled in a vehicle and remains at large.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said deputies arrived to find the deputy, described only as a 27-year-old man who has been with the department for four years, down.

The deputy suffered what appear to be superficial injuries to his face and had shrapnel in one arm, the sheriff said.