Bomb threat investigation underway near US Capitol as cops report ‘suspicious vehicle’

A potential bomb threat involving a suspicious pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., has prompted some evacuations on Capitol Hill, police say.

U.S. Capitol Police on Twitter warned people to avoid the area because of an “active bomb threat investigation.”

Office buildings for the Library of Congress and U.S. House of Representatives have been evacuated, CNBC reported. The Senate and House are not in session.

The Supreme Court, which is in recess, also has been evacuated, ABC News reported.

A man has been seen in a pickup truck parked in the 100 block of First Street SE, CNN reported. Police are sending negotiators to talk to the man.

Police are also deploying snipers to the scene, the Associated Press reported. The White House is monitoring the situation.

We are safe and monitoring the situation near the Capitol Complex. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders on the scene. https://t.co/BvqhCjCHzC — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) August 19, 2021 Active bomb threat at US Capitol. Please pray for Capitol Police, MPD, and FBI who are on the scene. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 19, 2021 I am monitoring the situation near the Capitol Complex. My staff are safe and I am praying for all persons who work at the Capitol complex and first responders on the scene. pic.twitter.com/CYou8tqL1w — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) August 19, 2021

Thursday’s events mark the first time U.S. Capitol buildings have been evacuated since Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an insurrection.

Several nearby streets in Washington D.C. also have been closed, NPR reported. Subway trains are bypassing the nearby Capitol South station.

The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world and the main research facility for the U.S. Congress.

Opened in 1897, the Library of Congress is about 400 feet away from the U.S. Capitol.