National

Mom faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges after son dies in crash, Georgia cops say

A 41-year-old woman is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges in the death of her 12-year-old son after she struck a tree on Johnny Mercer Boulevard in Chatham County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. 
A 41-year-old woman is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges in the death of her 12-year-old son after she struck a tree on Johnny Mercer Boulevard in Chatham County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.  Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 41-year-old woman is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges in the death of her 12-year-old son after she struck a tree Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities said Madrina McCay was drunk while driving a white Dodge Challenger with Logan McCay in the passenger seat just after 7 a.m. on Monday when her car left the roadway and hit a tree on Johnny Mercer Boulevard in Chatham County, the state patrol told WTOC.

Logan died on impact and Madrina was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive, authorities told WJCL.

Madrina is facing charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and failure to maintain a lane, authorities told WSAV.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service