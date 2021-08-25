Ron Jeremy indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted in Los Angeles on more than 30 counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations made by more than 20 women that span the last quarter-century, prosecutors said.

Jeremy, 68, now faces a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint and various counts of sexual offenses on women with foreign objects or while they were asleep, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. Jeremy also faces one count of committing a lewd act on a minor, stemming from an accusation that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita.

In all, he faces 34 criminal counts based on allegations levied by 23 different women, according to the indictment. The oldest alleged assault dates to 1996.

Sources told The Times last week that Jeremy’s case, which was first filed in June of 2020, was being presented to a grand jury in order to avoid a public preliminary hearing where witnesses would have to testify in open court.

Jeremy has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Stu Goldfarb, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The indictment was returned on Aug. 19, prosecutors said. Jeremy is due back in court on Oct. 12.

Prosecutors first charged Jeremy with four counts of rape in June 2020, alleging he used his celebrity to prey upon vulnerable victims inside bars along West Hollywood’s famous Sunset Strip. In the weeks that followed, investigators with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the district attorney’s office received dozens of additional complaints of sexual misconduct involving Jeremy.

Six additional women also told The Times last year they had been assaulted or groped by Jeremy at clubs or adult film conventions throughout the United States. One of those victims is now a part of the criminal case against him, according to a person with direct knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity.