COVID stalks Florida teens in crowded school hallways, packed lunchrooms. Those cases fuel the surging virus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — When 17-year-old Alana Goldberg learned her friend had become too sick from COVID to go to school the next day, she panicked. Goldberg had eaten lunch in the high school cafeteria with the other teen and sat next to her in three classes.

Although vaccinated, Goldberg quickly went to get tested for COVID — and received a positive result.

“I have zero symptoms, but now I am trapped in my room,” she said. “I do PCR tests and rapid tests, and I am still positive.”

Back to school is proving difficult for Florida teens, the age group with the highest positivity rate in the state for new cases. Some teens like Goldberg, of Plantation, have mild cases of COVID. Others, like 15-year-old Paulina Vazquez of Deerfield Beach, end up hospitalized in intensive care.

As the virus’ highly contagious delta variant continues to rage across the state, the positivity rate for teenagers is 23%, nearly more than five times what it was on June 1. For two weeks in a row, Florida teens 12-19 have the highest test positivity rate of any age group.

The impact of school reopening can be seen in the increase in new COVID cases, too.

The state reported 54,032 new cases in teens 12-19 for the last three weeks as large school districts such as Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade opened for the new year. For the week ending Aug. 19, cases in teens were up 16%, while cases in all other age groups fell by 3% to 12% or stayed the same from the previous week, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“It’s hard to determine if delta is more contagious in teens, or maybe it’s that they are mingling more now than in previous waves,” said Dr. Chad Sanborn, a pediatric infectious disease specialist affiliated with Palm Beach Children’s Hospital, which had five teens admitted on Friday.

School, sports, after-school clubs, and the bustling cafeteria put teens in close quarters with each other. Experts say the highly contagious delta variant spreads to the people most vulnerable, the age groups least vaccinated. In Florida, that’s the teens, who experts say are not only getting infected — but also fueling community transmission.

“With high schoolers, they spread it more because of their behavior,” said Dr. Lisa Gwynn, associate professor, clinical pediatrics and public health sciences with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “They are changing classes and out with friends, and It trickles down to their peers. Then they will go on to spread it throughout the community. Now that they are back in school, our priority needs to be to get more teens vaccinated.”

As of April, teens 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19. About 49% in Florida between 12 and 19 have at least one shot, compared with 87% of people 65 and older.

Lauren, a South Florida 17-year-old, for example, is vaccinated. However, she mingled with unvaccinated teens at the restaurant where she works. A week ago, she woke up with a sore throat, but didn’t think much of it and went to school. The next day, she had a fever, congestion and extreme fatigue. She learned most of her co-workers had COVID and went to get tested.

By the time she received a positive result, she had already exposed dozens of classmates.

Schools: An environment for a virus to spread

South Florida teens describe high schools and middle schools with crowded hallways, jammed lunchrooms and classrooms where they sit only three feet apart. Teens say face masks are helping, but they still worry.

As of Friday, 10 school districts in Florida had implemented face mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive order banning them; on Friday, a judge ruled that the state’s ban on mask mandates cannot be enforced. And some school districts that opened for the year without mask mandates, such as Duval County, are voting for them after closing some schools and going to online classrooms due to an increase in cases.

Desiree Kurtz, 17, said her school, Cooper City High School, is doing a good job of enforcing the wearing of masks.

“But lunch ruins the whole point,” she said. “There are close to 1,000 kids in the cafeteria without masks. If they are walking around or waiting in line, they are wearing masks, but the majority are sitting crowded together at tables. I prefer to eat outside.”

Kurtz said a school friend already became sick from COVID, and “she has really bad symptoms.”

Harrison Sparaco, a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said, “The school hallways are like mosh pits.” On his first day he returned home and announced to his mother: “I have COVID. There’s no way I don’t have COVID.” Fortunately, though, he hasn’t been infected.

Throughout Florida’s 15 largest school districts, at least 4,641 students and 1,547 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a CNN analysis. Another 19,072 students and staff members have been quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19.

Pediatricians treating more teens

Along with more cases come more sick teenagers, who are calling doctors’ offices, visiting urgent cares, and arriving at emergency rooms. The increase can spiral quickly into more sick parents, coaches, teachers and siblings, pediatricians say.

Sanborn, the infectious disease specialist, said teens arrive at the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital with the same symptoms as adults: cough, shortness of breath, abdominal pain and headaches. The 12- to 19-year-olds who are admitted tend to be unvaccinated and overweight, he said, adding: “Sometimes they stay for 48 hours, sometimes for three weeks.”

As of Friday, 5,725 children younger than 17 had been admitted to Florida hospitals with COVID during the month of August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, only 11 children younger than 16 in Florida have died from COVID, compared with more than 42,000 adults.

“In general, adolescents do better than adults, but they can and are getting sick,” Sanborn said. “Teens never think they can get sick until they do.”

Delta hitting hard

Gwynn wonders if Florida is losing the battle against delta by not vaccinating enough teens fast enough to prevent so-called “breakthrough” cases in teens who have received the shot.

Breakthrough vaccine infections are not an unexpected phenomenon. The vaccines were never confirmed to be 100% effective in clinical trials. Some pediatricians believe teens may need a booster sooner than other populations, especially with schools now open for in-person learning and teens gathering more often. The CDC no longer tracks breakthrough cases, only those that require hospitalization or result in death, and those have adults mostly older than 65.

Noah Kopelowitz, a Broward high school senior, said although he is fully vaccinated, he is starting to feel more concerned.

“I want to be in school, but I want to be safe and that’s not easy,” he said. “Initially I felt safer because I had the vaccine. But now I have so many friends who have gotten COVID who are fully vaccinated. I’ve already been exposed a bunch of times.”

With the start of school, Dr. Mona Amin, a pediatrician with Pediatric Associates in Hollywood, has urged families to get their teens vaccinated and has told vaccinated teens to consider who they are around.

“Any time we surround ourselves with people who are unvaccinated or unmasked, it will increase our risk of breakthrough infections,” she said.

Amin said she wants teens to know COVID can be more harmful than a mere cold. Teenagers — more than younger children — can have COVID symptoms such as fatigue and memory issues that can last up to 12 weeks.

“Even if teenagers are not dying from COVID, this is something to be concerned about,” she said.

Florida doctors say they also are bracing for an increase in a rare condition known as MIS-C, life-threatening multiple inflammatory complications which can flare up in teens about a month after infection. MIS-C usually affects children 8 and older.

“It’s a trickle in the hospitals now, but as cases rise, we expect to see a lot more of this,” Sanborn said.

