Facts about the wildfire threatening Lake Tahoe communities

Facts about the wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, as of Tuesday, at the California-Nevada border:

— Fire name: Caldor Fire, after the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flat, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from Lake Tahoe.

— Fire size: 299 square miles (774 square kilometers), as of 7 a.m.

— Firefighting personnel: 3,904.

— Helicopters dumping water and retardant: 25

— Airplane tankers: Numerous, used as smoky conditions allow.

— Fire engines: 415.

— Bulldozers used to create fire lines: 92.

— Water hauling tenders: 74.

— Structures destroyed: 669, including 486 homes, though the count is ongoing as conditions allow assessments.

— Structures damaged: 40, count also ongoing.