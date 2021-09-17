2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children test positive for coronavirus

Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four children have tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office announced Friday.

In a statement, Erin Mellon, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the two children, who attend private school, had positive tests on Thursday.

Newsom, his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their two other children have tested negative, Mellon said.

“The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” Mellon said in a statement.

Newsom’s children are all under 12 and not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Both Newsom and his wife are vaccinated.

This summer, Newsom and his wife pulled two of their children out of a day camp after learning that the camp administrators did not require kids to wear masks.

Last year, all six members of the Newsom family were under quarantine after learning that three children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for the coronavirus. One of Newsom’s children also was forced to quarantine after being exposed to a classmate at a Sacramento private school who had tested positive.