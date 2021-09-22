Driver slams into turning semi-truck and gets wedged underneath, Tennessee cops say

A driver got wedged beneath a semi-truck after slamming into it while it was making a turn Wednesday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, police said. Murfreesboro Police Department

Rescuers had to cut a Tennessee driver out of his car after he got stuck underneath a semi-truck on Wednesday.

The truck was trying to turn left at Broad Street and Northstar Drive in Murfreesboro when the driver of a four-door sedan slammed into the side of it and got wedged underneath, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Police in Tennessee said a driver had to be cut from a car after getting wedged under a semi-truck on Wednesday. Murfreesboro Police Department

The driver was injured and was taken to a local hospital after being cut from the car, according to police. Police did not provide details on the severity of his injuries.

Police said the roads are slippery Wednesday because of the rain and urged other drivers to be careful.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Traffic in the area was being rerouted following the crash, but police said the road has since reopened.

No other information about the incident was released as of Wednesday afternoon.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER