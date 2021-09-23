National
Multiple people injured in shooting at Kroger grocery store in Tennessee, reports say
Multiple people are injured after an active shooter opened fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store in Tennessee, officials said.
The shooting happened at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, a city about 25 miles east of Memphis, a city spokesperson told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
Fox 13 in Memphis reported nine people have been shot, while other news outlets reported “multiple” victims.
The Memphis Police Department said its officers are at the scene of the shooting.
