The McRib is returning to McDonald’s menu. Here’s when you can taste it again

The fan-favorite McRib is set to return to McDonald’s menus on Nov. 1.
The fan-favorite McRib is set to return to McDonald’s menus on Nov. 1. Image courtesy of McDonald's

Fans of the McDonald’s McRib will soon be able to sink their teeth into the iconic, saucy sandwich once again.

The sandwich — a boneless pork patty covered in BBQ sauce and topped with pickles and onions, nestled between two homestyle buns — is scheduled to return to menus for a limited time Nov. 1, McDonald’s announced Thursday.

The fan-favorite, which returns every fall, debuted in Kansas City 40 years ago.

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” Mike Bullington, senior archives manager at McDonald’s, said in a news release. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there’s no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

Find your closest McDonald’s here.

