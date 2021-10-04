Person shot inside Philadelphia hospital; suspect on the run

Police vehicles and a U-Haul truck are shown at a crime scene in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his co-worker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers. After the shooting, the gunman left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck. A short time later, four officers were alerted to the suspect's location by a passerby near a school. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP

A person was shot inside a hospital in Philadelphia early Monday morning, police told news outlets.

The shooting happened just after midnight at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, local television stations reported. The suspect then left the scene, and a manhunt was underway to locate and capture the shooter.

The suspect reportedly fled in a box truck and was seen headed toward Interstate 95, WPVI-TV reported.

A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.