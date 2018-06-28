Fire sweeps through market in Kenya's capital, killing 15

Kenyan media report that a fire has swept through a marketplace in Nairobi, killing 15 and sending 70 injured to hospitals.
Rescue teams are searching for more bodies and survivors in the market in Gitomba, a neighborhood in the capital city.
