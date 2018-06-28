World

Fire sweeps through market in Kenya's capital, killing 15

The Associated Press

June 28, 2018 03:54 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan media report that a fire has swept through a marketplace in Nairobi, killing 15 and sending 70 injured to hospitals.

Rescue teams are searching for more bodies and survivors in the market in Gitomba, a neighborhood in the capital city.

