South Sudan's latest cease-fire is violated within hours

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, June 21, 2018, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, left, and opposition leader Riek Machar, right, shake hands during peace talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Competing claims of troops violating the country's latest cease-fire seem to indicate a shaky start to the latest attempt at ending South Sudan's devastating five-year civil war. Mulugeta Ayene, FILE AP Photo