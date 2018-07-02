German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, talks to party members alongside a party's board meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 2, 2018.
German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, talks to party members alongside a party's board meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 2, 2018. Michael Sohn AP Photo
Little sign of compromise in German government showdown

The Associated Press

July 02, 2018 02:15 AM

BERLIN

Germany's interior minister is expected to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's party after offering his resignation in a bitter dispute over migration policy, but there's little sign of a possible compromise.

The three-week dispute pits Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his Bavaria-only Christian Social Union against Merkel, the head of its longtime sister party, the Christian Democratic Union.

Ahead of a difficult Bavarian state election in October, the CSU is determined to show it's tough on migration. Seehofer wants to turn some asylum-seekers back at Germany's border, but Merkel is adamant that Germany shouldn't take unilateral action.

Seehofer, who reportedly argues that measures to tackle migration agreed at a European Union summit last week aren't enough, said early Monday he would hold talks during the day with the CDU.

